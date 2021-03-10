Avalon GloboCare (NASDAQ:AVCO) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Shares of Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:AVCO) rose 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.22 and last traded at $1.20. Approximately 144,325 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 414,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Avalon GloboCare by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 966,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 20,787 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Avalon GloboCare by 316.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 42,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avalon GloboCare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avalon GloboCare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates commercial real estate properties in the United States and the People's Republic of China. The company offers medical related consulting services, including research studies, executive education, daily online executive briefings, tailored expert advisory services, and consulting and management services in the areas of immunotherapy and second opinion/referral services.

