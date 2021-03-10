Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.89 Billion

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2021


Brokerages expect that Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) will report $1.89 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avery Dennison’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.91 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.85 billion. Avery Dennison posted sales of $1.72 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avery Dennison will report full-year sales of $7.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.38 billion to $7.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $7.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.62 billion to $7.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Avery Dennison.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVY. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Avery Dennison from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Argus upgraded Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Avery Dennison from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Avery Dennison from $164.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,624,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,811,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 5,441.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 443,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,671,000 after acquiring an additional 435,300 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,647,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,670,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,034,675,000 after acquiring an additional 362,047 shares in the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AVY opened at $182.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Avery Dennison has a 1-year low of $76.96 and a 1-year high of $186.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.58%.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

