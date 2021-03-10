Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 163,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.20% of Avery Dennison worth $25,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 582.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 10,970 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 63,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 37,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 10,193 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 41,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth $332,000. 89.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

AVY stock opened at $182.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $169.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.08. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12-month low of $76.96 and a 12-month high of $186.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.58%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised Avery Dennison from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $184.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Avery Dennison from $164.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avery Dennison has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.50.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Read More: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.