Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Trading Up 8.4%

Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW)’s stock price was up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $57.96 and last traded at $57.15. Approximately 144,470 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 248,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.74.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AVNW shares. Northland Securities upped their price target on Aviat Networks from $40.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet raised Aviat Networks from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Get Aviat Networks alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.31. The company has a market cap of $317.98 million, a P/E ratio of 51.95 and a beta of 2.08.

Shares of Aviat Networks are going to split on the morning of Thursday, April 8th. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, March 5th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, April 7th.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.75. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 2.49%. On average, research analysts forecast that Aviat Networks, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aviat Networks news, major shareholder Steel Excel Inc. sold 5,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.08, for a total value of $217,437.12. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Aviat Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $1,639,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Aviat Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $1,025,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Aviat Networks by 44.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,691 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Aviat Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

About Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW)

Aviat Networks, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wireless networking products, solutions, and services in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Russia, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include broadband wireless access base stations and customer premises equipment for fixed and mobile networks; and point-to-point digital microwave radio systems for access, backhaul, trunking, and license-exempt applications, as well as supporting new network deployments, network expansion, and capacity upgrades.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Aviat Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviat Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.