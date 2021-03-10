Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMOP) Shares Gap Down to $29.66

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.66, but opened at $25.50. Avid Bioservices shares last traded at $25.50, with a volume of 25 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.6563 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.31%.

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

