Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Issues Earnings Results

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avid Technology had a net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 11.17%. Avid Technology updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.17-0.24 EPS.

AVID stock opened at $20.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $902.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.49 and a beta of 1.30. Avid Technology has a twelve month low of $4.67 and a twelve month high of $24.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.25.

Get Avid Technology alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on AVID. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Avid Technology from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Avid Technology from $32.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

Featured Article: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.