Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Shares Down 5.6%

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)’s stock price fell 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.90 and last traded at $19.27. 995,399 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 77% from the average session volume of 563,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.42.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVID. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley increased their target price on Avid Technology from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Maxim Group increased their target price on Avid Technology from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on Avid Technology from $32.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.25. The company has a market cap of $851.89 million, a P/E ratio of 44.19 and a beta of 1.30.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 5.19%. On average, research analysts forecast that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Impactive Capital LP increased its position in Avid Technology by 1.6% in the third quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 6,881,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,908,000 after buying an additional 108,102 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Avid Technology by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,365,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,535,000 after buying an additional 276,694 shares in the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC increased its position in Avid Technology by 119.3% in the third quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 1,505,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,883,000 after buying an additional 818,716 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Avid Technology in the third quarter worth about $6,097,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Avid Technology by 16.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 552,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,728,000 after buying an additional 79,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

