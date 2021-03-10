Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,277,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,635 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.40% of Avient worth $51,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Avient by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Avient by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 60,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Avient in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Avient by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Avient in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Avient from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.18.

AVNT stock opened at $47.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65. Avient Co. has a 52 week low of $8.69 and a 52 week high of $48.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Avient had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $997.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.09 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avient Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This is an increase from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is 50.30%.

Avient Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

