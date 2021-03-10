Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Hits New 52-Week High at $48.75

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $48.75 and last traded at $48.74, with a volume of 28351 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.14.

Several research firms have commented on AVNT. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $41.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Avient from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Avient from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.18.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $997.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.09 million. Avient had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 9.43%. Avient’s quarterly revenue was up 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Avient Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.30%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNT. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Avient by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avient by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 60,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Avient in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avient by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avient in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

