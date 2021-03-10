Aviva PLC Acquires 12,267 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 239,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,267 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $3,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HST. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 10.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 85,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 8,223 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 42,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 5,546 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 30.6% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 918,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,907,000 after buying an additional 215,381 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,014,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,942,000 after buying an additional 25,951 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 28.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,631,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,135,000 after buying an additional 1,900,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Host Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.50 to $17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.16.

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $16.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.81 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 31.40, a quick ratio of 31.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.86 and a 1-year high of $17.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.08 and its 200-day moving average is $14.14.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.33. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. Analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.