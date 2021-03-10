Aviva PLC Acquires 1,754 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,371 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $3,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 718 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,861 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 88,854 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

XRAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.47.

In other news, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 5,000 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.95 per share, with a total value of $294,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,457.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $61.90 on Tuesday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.58 and a 52 week high of $62.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -269.13, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.60.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.23. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

