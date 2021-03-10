Aviva PLC Acquires 18,491 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Aviva PLC grew its holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,563 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,491 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in TELUS were worth $3,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 1.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,604,405 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $502,915,000 after buying an additional 361,647 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 4.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,381,295 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $253,254,000 after buying an additional 547,854 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,124,062 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $304,605,000 after buying an additional 1,438,018 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,168,910 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $181,037,000 after buying an additional 1,617,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in TELUS by 0.6% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,463,543 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $131,433,000 after purchasing an additional 45,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.53% of the company’s stock.

Get TELUS alerts:

TU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price target on TELUS from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on TELUS from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on TELUS in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on TELUS from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. TELUS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.89.

TU opened at $21.18 on Tuesday. TELUS Co. has a 12-month low of $13.54 and a 12-month high of $21.61. The stock has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.78 and a 200-day moving average of $19.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. TELUS had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 8.51%. As a group, analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.27%.

TELUS Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.