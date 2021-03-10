Aviva PLC Buys 5,672 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,672 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $3,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPB. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,227,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,928,000 after buying an additional 919,799 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 209.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,275,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,701,000 after purchasing an additional 863,757 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 8.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,913,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,508,000 after purchasing an additional 732,451 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,347,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,860,000 after purchasing an additional 468,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 560,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,077,000 after purchasing an additional 281,002 shares during the last quarter. 51.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.94.

CPB stock opened at $47.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.88. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $40.70 and a 52-week high of $57.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 50.17%.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

