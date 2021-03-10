Aviva PLC Buys 5,763 Shares of Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP)

Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,763 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners were worth $3,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 58,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola European Partners alerts:

Coca-Cola European Partners stock opened at $53.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.79. Coca-Cola European Partners plc has a 52 week low of $28.35 and a 52 week high of $54.37.

Several research analysts have commented on CCEP shares. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup raised Coca-Cola European Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.15.

Coca-Cola European Partners Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers flavors, mixers, and energy drinks; waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

See Also: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.