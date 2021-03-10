Aviva PLC Decreases Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,596 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $3,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PKI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 3,213.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,400,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,242,000 after buying an additional 2,328,343 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 808.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,083,864 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $136,036,000 after buying an additional 964,569 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 1,591.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 767,978 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $96,388,000 after buying an additional 722,568 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 991.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 553,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $79,373,000 after buying an additional 502,428 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,246,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $178,808,000 after buying an additional 458,900 shares during the period. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 4,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total value of $600,507.92. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 2,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.07, for a total transaction of $301,052.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,526,292.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,777 shares of company stock worth $2,496,960. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PKI stock opened at $121.56 on Tuesday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.91 and a 12 month high of $162.70. The stock has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.64.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 21.57%. PerkinElmer’s revenue was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

PKI has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $139.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.27.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

