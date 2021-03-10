Aviva PLC Grows Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Aviva PLC grew its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,456 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $3,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vistra by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 458,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,925,000 after purchasing an additional 89,962 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Vistra by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 56,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 11,936 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Vistra by 162.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Vistra by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vistra in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VST opened at $18.88 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.29. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VST shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Vistra in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Bank of America raised Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Vistra from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.63.

In related news, Director Paul M. Barbas bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.42 per share, for a total transaction of $197,040.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 67,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,102,750.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 334,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $7,042,626.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 62,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,074,210. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States.

