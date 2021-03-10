Aviva PLC Has $3.23 Million Stock Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $3,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LNC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 52.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 14,680 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 21.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 8,586 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 39.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 3.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 71.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 4,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Lincoln National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.75.

In other news, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $416,981.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNC stock opened at $59.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $16.11 and a 52 week high of $62.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.22.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.15). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.31%.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.