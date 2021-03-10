Aviva PLC Has $3.40 Million Stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,015 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $3,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FOX by 131.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of FOX by 1,947.0% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of FOX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in FOX by 306.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the period. 58.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $42.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The firm has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27. Fox Co. has a one year low of $19.81 and a one year high of $42.62.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%. FOX’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

FOXA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on FOX from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on FOX in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on FOX from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on FOX from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.95.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

