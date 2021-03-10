Aviva PLC Has $3.54 Million Holdings in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

Aviva PLC lessened its stake in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) by 44.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,536 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned 0.05% of Kodiak Sciences worth $3,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 44,612.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 586,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 584,867 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the third quarter worth $29,427,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,090,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,961,000 after purchasing an additional 401,517 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 799.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 352,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,823,000 after purchasing an additional 313,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 51.9% during the third quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 275,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,291,000 after purchasing an additional 94,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 26,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.77, for a total transaction of $4,386,651.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,580,981.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $74.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $133.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.83.

Shares of KOD opened at $116.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of -50.25 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.07 and its 200-day moving average is $132.35. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.49 and a fifty-two week high of $171.21.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.17). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

Kodiak Sciences Profile

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

