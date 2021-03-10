Aviva PLC Has $3.87 Million Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Aviva PLC increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,523 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $3,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,835 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.4% during the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 41,012 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,464,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.2% during the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 3,717 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 94.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on IFF shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Societe Generale raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.49.

Shares of IFF stock opened at $131.23 on Tuesday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.14 and a 52-week high of $143.09. The stock has a market cap of $32.64 billion, a PE ratio of 39.29, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.72.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is 49.92%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

