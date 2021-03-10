Aviva PLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,359 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,014 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $3,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 181.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,695 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after buying an additional 136,407 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 87,488 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 3,311 shares in the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,976 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,482,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,086,000.

In other The Western Union news, CEO Hikmet Ersek sold 233,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total transaction of $5,591,568.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,104,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,401,876.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Caroline Tsai sold 4,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $105,396.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,021.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 308,561 shares of company stock valued at $7,343,710 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union stock opened at $25.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.34. The Western Union Company has a 52 week low of $17.39 and a 52 week high of $25.47.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,029.12% and a net margin of 12.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This is a positive change from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.02%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WU shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Guggenheim raised The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Western Union presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

