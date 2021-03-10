Aviva PLC Increases Stock Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Aviva PLC increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $3,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,348,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $473,247,000 after acquiring an additional 62,376 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,721,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,876,000 after purchasing an additional 261,536 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,396,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,643,000 after purchasing an additional 187,866 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,044,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,876,000 after purchasing an additional 195,734 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 944,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,407,000 after purchasing an additional 356,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

PNW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective (down previously from $86.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.70.

PNW opened at $78.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.05 and a fifty-two week high of $98.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.93 and its 200 day moving average is $78.42. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.21). Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 11.16%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. This is a boost from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is presently 69.60%.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities consist of approximately 6,192 pole miles of overhead lines and approximately 49 miles of underground lines; and distribution facilities comprise approximately 11,191 miles of overhead lines and approximately 22,092 miles of underground primary cable.

