Aviva PLC Purchases 2,744 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,921 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $3,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 3.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 13.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,837 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 6.8% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 135,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,252,000 after buying an additional 8,538 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

In other PulteGroup news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 8,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $395,480.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,654,416.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays raised shares of PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. BTIG Research raised shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Truist raised shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.20.

PHM opened at $47.41 on Tuesday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $17.12 and a one year high of $50.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. PulteGroup had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.05%.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.