Aviva PLC Purchases 9,948 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,940 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,948 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $3,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 122.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 374.3% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 10,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 8,625 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OXY shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $11.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.10.

NYSE:OXY opened at $29.77 on Tuesday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $32.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.35.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.19). Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 76.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.55%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.76%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

