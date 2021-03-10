Aviva PLC Raises Holdings in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $3,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZLAB. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Zai Lab by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Zai Lab by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Zai Lab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new stake in Zai Lab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Zai Lab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

ZLAB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Zai Lab from $130.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Zai Lab from $107.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Zai Lab from $101.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.80.

ZLAB stock opened at $127.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.10 and a beta of 0.95. Zai Lab Limited has a 1 year low of $43.06 and a 1 year high of $193.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $167.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.37.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers Niraparib, an oral small molecule poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of multiple solid tumors, including ovarian and other types of lung cancer; and Optune, a cancer therapy for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

