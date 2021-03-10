Aviva PLC Raises Stock Position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 36.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,765 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Aramark were worth $3,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV increased its position in Aramark by 922.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 176,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,785,000 after purchasing an additional 159,068 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Aramark by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 60,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Aramark by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,965,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,640,000 after purchasing an additional 396,167 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Aramark by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 34,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 10,518 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Aramark during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ARMK opened at $42.20 on Tuesday. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $42.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.06 and a beta of 1.88.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.10. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Aramark’s revenue was down 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Aramark will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -258.82%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ARMK. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Aramark from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Aramark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Aramark from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.42.

Aramark Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

