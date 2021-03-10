Aviva PLC Raises Stock Position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) by 700.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148,262 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned about 0.30% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust worth $3,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KREF. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 161.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock opened at $18.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 406.74 and a current ratio of 406.74. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a one year low of $6.84 and a one year high of $19.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.84.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 21.07%. As a group, equities analysts predict that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Value Spn-Kref Holdin Tactical sold 288,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $5,462,716.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 174,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $3,255,261.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 696,894 shares of company stock worth $13,088,521. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

KREF has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

