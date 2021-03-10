Aviva PLC Reduces Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Aviva PLC cut its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,071 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 23,678 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $3,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CIEN. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Ciena by 605.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,632 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Ciena by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 896 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Ciena by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,763 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Ciena by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,828 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its position in shares of Ciena by 115.9% in the 3rd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 105,375 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after buying an additional 56,575 shares during the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CIEN stock opened at $49.20 on Tuesday. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $30.58 and a one year high of $61.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.91 and a 200-day moving average of $48.00.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Ciena had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $757.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $121,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total transaction of $38,347.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,011,921 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

CIEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Ciena from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ciena currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.43.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

