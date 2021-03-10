Aviva PLC Reduces Stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Aviva PLC cut its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 45,295 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $3,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTO. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 691.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,165,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892,328 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,911,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $551,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,120 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,212,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,503,000 after acquiring an additional 779,923 shares during the period. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. lifted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 1,061,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,957,000 after acquiring an additional 428,320 shares during the period. Finally, IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,763,000. 38.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZTO opened at $31.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.33. ZTO Express has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $38.99.

Separately, HSBC cut ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

