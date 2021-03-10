Aviva PLC Sells 269,325 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Aviva PLC lowered its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 82.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 269,325 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned about 0.06% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $3,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAL. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the third quarter worth $25,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the third quarter worth $43,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3,511.5% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth $145,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WAL opened at $96.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.76. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $20.90 and a 12-month high of $100.00.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $338.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.88 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 14.37%. Equities analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.66%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $69.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $81.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Wedbush increased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.45.

In other news, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total transaction of $351,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

