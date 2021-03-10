Aviva PLC Sells 3,744 Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,744 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $3,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGNE. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in BeiGene by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in BeiGene by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 29,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in BeiGene by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 155,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,132,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in BeiGene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in BeiGene by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. 60.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $294.70 on Tuesday. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $118.55 and a 12 month high of $388.97. The company has a quick ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $346.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $290.05. The firm has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 0.91.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($5.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.23) by ($0.97). BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 56.81% and a negative net margin of 569.22%. Research analysts expect that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -17.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BeiGene news, CFO Howard Liang sold 91,900 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.04, for a total value of $21,048,776.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,573,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,443,683.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 121,154 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total transaction of $26,714,457.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 228,654 shares of company stock worth $52,967,153 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

BGNE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of BeiGene from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of BeiGene from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. CLSA cut shares of BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BeiGene from $310.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BeiGene has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $310.25.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat R/R mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; KYPROLIS to treat multiple myeloma; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphocytic leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; and QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma.

