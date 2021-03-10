Aviva PLC Sells 6,359 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Aviva PLC reduced its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 39.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,359 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $3,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 27,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,183,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 30.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 42,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,654,000 after acquiring an additional 9,859 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 13,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,886 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth $28,393,000. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.8% during the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,418 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.52, for a total transaction of $491,365.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,534,580.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 3,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total value of $1,122,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 253,937 shares of company stock worth $94,495,817. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPWR opened at $302.05 on Tuesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.12 and a 1 year high of $406.75. The stock has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $373.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $326.78.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.51. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 19.78%. Equities analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.05%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MPWR shares. Truist raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $346.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $336.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $369.00.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

Featured Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.