AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) to Issue Annual Dividend of $1.40

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) declared an annual dividend on Monday, March 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of 1.398 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of AXAHY stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.98. 81,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,997. AXA has a 12-month low of $12.72 and a 12-month high of $27.12. The company has a market cap of $65.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.85.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

