Axie Infinity (AXS) Price Hits $3.27

Axie Infinity (CURRENCY:AXS) traded down 16.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for approximately $3.27 or 0.00006036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 92.4% higher against the US dollar. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $140.55 million and approximately $45.70 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.35 or 0.00056087 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00009907 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $430.84 or 0.00796318 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00026409 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.39 or 0.00065416 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00030472 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00041218 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,038,284 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com . Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars.

