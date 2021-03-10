Axie Infinity (AXS) Price Reaches $3.98

Axie Infinity (CURRENCY:AXS) traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $171.37 million and approximately $64.35 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for approximately $3.98 or 0.00007055 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded up 87.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.01 or 0.00053167 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00011211 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $416.83 or 0.00738579 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000307 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.91 or 0.00065407 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00029049 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003625 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00038932 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,038,284 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com . The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.