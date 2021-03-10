Axie Infinity Shards (AXS) Market Capitalization Achieves $9.12 Million

Axie Infinity Shards (CURRENCY:AXS) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. In the last week, Axie Infinity Shards has traded flat against the US dollar. Axie Infinity Shards has a total market cap of $9.12 million and $16.75 million worth of Axie Infinity Shards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axie Infinity Shards token can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.54 or 0.00054936 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00010194 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $428.03 or 0.00769977 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000312 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.81 or 0.00066218 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00030164 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003792 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00040483 BTC.

About Axie Infinity Shards

Axie Infinity Shards (AXS) is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity Shards’ total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,985,000 tokens. The official website for Axie Infinity Shards is axieinfinity.com . Axie Infinity Shards’ official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com . Axie Infinity Shards’ official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity Shards

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity Shards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity Shards should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity Shards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

