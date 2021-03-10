AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Trading Up 6.7%

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) shares traded up 6.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.83 and last traded at $20.71. Approximately 171,956 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 274,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.41.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of AxoGen from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of AxoGen from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of AxoGen from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

The stock has a market cap of $843.66 million, a PE ratio of -32.87 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 7.45, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.67 and its 200-day moving average is $15.71.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 22.98% and a negative return on equity of 19.83%. As a group, analysts forecast that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Karen L. Zaderej sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 609,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,181,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 72,932 shares of company stock valued at $1,439,869 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of AxoGen by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,399 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of AxoGen by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 104,869 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 47,683 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,269,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,759,000 after buying an additional 273,590 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of AxoGen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $374,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 4,330.2% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 70,706 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 69,110 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

