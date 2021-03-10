Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $140.91.

A number of brokerages have commented on AXSM. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $131.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXSM. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $29,329,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,064,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,167,000 after acquiring an additional 341,335 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $22,397,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $11,921,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 55.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 206,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,745,000 after acquiring an additional 73,921 shares during the period. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AXSM stock opened at $64.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.81 and a 200-day moving average of $74.57. The company has a quick ratio of 9.99, a current ratio of 9.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Axsome Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $35.44 and a 12-month high of $109.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.13 and a beta of 2.59.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression and depressive disorders; and phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease, as well as completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

