Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Stock Price Up 7.8%

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL)’s stock price rose 7.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.60 and last traded at $20.32. Approximately 1,734,685 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 1,498,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.85.
AZUL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Santander downgraded Azul from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Azul from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Azul from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut Azul from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.38.
The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.50 and a 200 day moving average of $18.57.
Azul Company Profile (NYSE:AZUL)
Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 916 daily flights to 116 destinations through a network of 249 non-stop routes with a fleet of 140 aircraft. The company is also involved in the aircraft financing, package holidays, loyalty programs, and investment fund activities.
