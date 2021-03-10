Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Stock Price Up 7.8%

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL)’s stock price rose 7.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.60 and last traded at $20.32. Approximately 1,734,685 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 1,498,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.85.

AZUL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Santander downgraded Azul from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Azul from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Azul from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut Azul from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.38.

The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.50 and a 200 day moving average of $18.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in Azul by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,288,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,229,000 after acquiring an additional 783,792 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its position in Azul by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,262,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,629,000 after buying an additional 590,300 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Azul by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,893,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,180,000 after buying an additional 288,743 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in Azul by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,272,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,029,000 after buying an additional 73,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Azul by 7.8% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 769,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,123,000 after buying an additional 55,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 916 daily flights to 116 destinations through a network of 249 non-stop routes with a fleet of 140 aircraft. The company is also involved in the aircraft financing, package holidays, loyalty programs, and investment fund activities.

