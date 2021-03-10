AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 197,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,209 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.78% of AZZ worth $9,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AZZ. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of AZZ by 6.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,324,000 after buying an additional 41,567 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in AZZ by 37.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 8,163 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in AZZ by 209.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in AZZ by 360.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 28,468 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in AZZ by 6.4% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Get AZZ alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AZZ shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of AZZ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Sidoti downgraded shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AZZ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th.

In other news, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 2,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $102,825.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,848.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $51,350.00. Insiders have sold a total of 9,060 shares of company stock worth $456,853 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

AZZ stock opened at $53.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.04 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.63. AZZ Inc. has a one year low of $19.31 and a one year high of $54.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.32.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.12. AZZ had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $226.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. AZZ’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AZZ Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 26th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 25th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. AZZ’s payout ratio is 25.09%.

AZZ Profile

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy and Metal Coatings. The Metal Coatings segment offers hot dip galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, plating, and other metal coating applications to the steel fabrication and other industries.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ).

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.