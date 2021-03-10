B. Riley Comments on National CineMedia, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NCMI)

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) – B. Riley cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of National CineMedia in a report issued on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.18. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for National CineMedia’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.44). National CineMedia had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $15.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 89.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.69.

National CineMedia stock opened at $4.63 on Wednesday. National CineMedia has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $5.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.86 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.49.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in National CineMedia during the fourth quarter worth about $686,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in National CineMedia by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,038,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,862,000 after buying an additional 83,590 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in National CineMedia during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in National CineMedia during the fourth quarter worth about $871,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in National CineMedia by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Clifford E. Marks sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total value of $690,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 599,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,759,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

