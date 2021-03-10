B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 32,399 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,213,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,284,278 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,856,601,000 after buying an additional 3,127,908 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CVS Health by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,687,270 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,441,737,000 after buying an additional 1,627,516 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in CVS Health by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 10,794,633 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $630,407,000 after buying an additional 309,570 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 7,592,491 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $443,401,000 after purchasing an additional 81,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,975,486 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $290,568,000 after purchasing an additional 273,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. SVB Leerink increased their target price on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.08.

Shares of CVS traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.52. 102,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,179,948. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $52.04 and a 52 week high of $77.23.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 25,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,938,629.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,525,905. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 25,836 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,937,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,385,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 113,906 shares of company stock valued at $8,719,090. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

