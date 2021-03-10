B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Sells 12,346 Shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,346 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II were worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the fourth quarter worth about $674,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 34,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,226,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,742,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter.

Get John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HPF traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $19.17. 240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,605. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.37. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $20.34.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a $0.123 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.70%.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Profile

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.