B. Riley Weighs in on American Equity Investment Life Holding’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:AEL)

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for American Equity Investment Life in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.70 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.00. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.20).

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AEL. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Equity Investment Life has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

AEL opened at $30.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.39 and its 200-day moving average is $27.25. American Equity Investment Life has a 52-week low of $9.07 and a 52-week high of $34.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEL. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 93,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,520,000 after buying an additional 24,396 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 180.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 13,886 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1,848.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 7,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

