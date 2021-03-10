B. Riley Weighs in on Waitr Holdings Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WTRH)

Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Waitr in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen forecasts that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Waitr’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Get Waitr alerts:

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Waitr had a negative net margin of 118.32% and a negative return on equity of 95.68%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WTRH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Waitr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Waitr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Waitr has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTRH opened at $2.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.42. Waitr has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $318.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of -3.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WTRH. Bienville Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Waitr by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 4,552,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,655,000 after buying an additional 1,409,510 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Waitr by 255.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,669,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,936 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Waitr by 3,124.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,169,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,767,000 after buying an additional 1,133,682 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waitr by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,879,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,344,000 after purchasing an additional 638,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waitr during the fourth quarter worth $905,000. 43.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waitr Company Profile

Waitr Holdings Inc provides online food ordering and delivery services in the United States. Its Waitr Platform and Bite Squad Platform facilitate ordering of food and beverages by diners from restaurant partners for pick-up and delivery through a network of drivers. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 18,000 restaurant partners in 640 cities.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Waitr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waitr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.