Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.35, Yahoo Finance reports.

Shares of BW traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.15. 8,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,550,921. The stock has a market cap of $371.86 million, a PE ratio of -60.08 and a beta of 2.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.93. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $8.24.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

In other Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises news, CEO Kenneth M. Young purchased 17,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.85 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 646,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,781,053.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc provides fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment for the power and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox; VÃ¸lund & Other Renewable; and SPIG. The Babcock & Wilcox segment engages in the engineering, procurement, specialty manufacturing, construction, and commissioning of new and retrofit utility boilers and industrial boilers fired with coal and natural gas; and boiler cleaning equipment and material handling equipment.

