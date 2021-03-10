Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Trading 6.7% Higher

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) traded up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.36 and last traded at $7.21. 1,556,243 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 1,550,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.76.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Get Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $374.98 million, a P/E ratio of -60.08 and a beta of 2.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.93.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.20.

In other Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises news, CEO Kenneth M. Young bought 17,094 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.85 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.90. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,781,053.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $582,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 105,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 133.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 420,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 239,892 shares in the last quarter. 43.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc provides fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment for the power and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox; VÃ¸lund & Other Renewable; and SPIG. The Babcock & Wilcox segment engages in the engineering, procurement, specialty manufacturing, construction, and commissioning of new and retrofit utility boilers and industrial boilers fired with coal and natural gas; and boiler cleaning equipment and material handling equipment.

Featured Article: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.