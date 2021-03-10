Badger DAO (BADGER) One Day Volume Tops $35.68 Million

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 10th. In the last week, Badger DAO has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Badger DAO has a total market capitalization of $356.90 million and $35.68 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Badger DAO token can now be bought for about $47.48 or 0.00084775 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Badger DAO alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.82 or 0.00501424 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.55 or 0.00067049 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00052499 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.79 or 0.00072840 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000580 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $298.90 or 0.00533707 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.42 or 0.00075743 BTC.

Badger DAO Token Profile

Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,517,066 tokens. The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com . The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance

Badger DAO Token Trading

