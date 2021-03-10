Badger DAO (BADGER) Price Down 13.5% This Week

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 9th. In the last week, Badger DAO has traded down 13.5% against the US dollar. One Badger DAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $48.26 or 0.00090328 BTC on popular exchanges. Badger DAO has a market capitalization of $361.90 million and approximately $37.33 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Badger DAO alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $271.49 or 0.00508111 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.73 or 0.00068750 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.56 or 0.00059064 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00075146 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00077349 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.53 or 0.00506323 BTC.

Badger DAO Token Profile

Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,498,511 tokens. Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance . The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com

Badger DAO Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Badger DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Badger DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Badger DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Badger DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.