Badger Daylighting (BAD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Badger Daylighting (TSE:BAD) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th. Analysts expect Badger Daylighting to post earnings of C$0.26 per share for the quarter.

Badger Daylighting stock opened at C$42.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.49 billion and a PE ratio of 38.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$39.81 and its 200-day moving average is C$38.55. Badger Daylighting has a fifty-two week low of C$18.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$43.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.48, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Badger Daylighting’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.46%.

Separately, TD Securities increased their price target on Badger Daylighting from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

Badger Daylighting Company Profile

Badger Daylighting Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services for perimeter slot trenching, exposing existing cables or conduits, cable or conduit and drain tile installation, and line fault repairs; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

